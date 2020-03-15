App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council meet: Finance Ministry to examine possibility of borrowing from market to solve compensation issue

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the impact of GST Council's possible borrowing on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, would have to be assessed.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its meeting on March 14, discussed whether it could borrow from the market to resolve the compensation issue.

"There were suggestions recalling what late Arun Jaitley had said about there can be ways that the Council can probably even borrow from the market. So all this was discussed," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing.

Under the GST law, states are guaranteed compensation for revenue loss for five years if their revenue does not increase 14 percent on the base year of 2015-16. There were no differences between the Centre and states with regard to compensation payment in 2017-18, 2018-19, and in the first four months of the current fiscal.

However, with revenue mop-up from compensation cess falling inadequate, the Centre held back fund transfer to states for revenue shortage beginning August. After this, when states raised the issue with the Centre and in December 2019, Rs 35,298 crore was released as compensation for August-September.

"Rs 78,000 crore has been collected as compensation cess this year, but what has been given to the states is Rs 1.2 lakh crore. I have also given a commitment in the Budget that I shall give in two instalments whatever I have to give based on compensation collected," Sitharaman said.

The finance minister said that she would take a couple of weeks after Parliament session to examine who would be the guarantor for it, if the Council is allowed to borrow.

"How will it be paid? What is the interest that will be given? All these things will have to be legally looked into. So, I have told the Council today that I will have to look at all these things, get more information, legally get the opinion and then come back to the Council as to what I have in my hand," she said.

Sitharaman said that impact of the Council borrowing on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act would also have to be assessed.

"I have said I will call a special Council meeting after a couple of weeks after Parliament ends and in that meeting I shall lay before the Council the opinions that I gather on this specific issues post which the Council can take a considered view," Sitharaman said.

The Council also hiked the rate on mobile phones to 18 percent from 12 percent in the meeting.

"GST rate on all types of matches (handmade and other than handmade) has been rationalised to 12 percent (from 5 percent on handmade matches and 18 percent on other matches). This would address the classification issues. This issue was deliberated earlier in the 37th meeting and was pending for decision," a press statement said.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:49 am

tags #Business #Economy #GST #GST Council #Nirmala Sitharaman

