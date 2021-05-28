GST Council exempts purchased imported Covid items for donation from tax, to decide on further cuts by June 8

Representative image

At the 43rd GST Council meeting, held on May 28, it was decided to extended the exemption on imported COVID-related supplies for donation till August 31, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A number of states had reportedly proposed to Sitharaman, who heads the Council, to slash the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and COVID testing kits.

After deliberations, the Council has decided to "exempt the import of relief items even if they are purchased if they are meant for donations to state governments", Sitharaman said.

"This exemption has been extended till August 31. So far, the IGST exemption was available only when you were importing free of cost," she added.

The finance minister further noted that a decision on GST cut on vaccines and other COVID-care items would be taken by June 8.

"I've decided and announced in Council that a Group of Ministers quickly formed who will submit their report within 10 days - on or before 8th June, so that if there are any further reductions which need to be done will be done, in the sense, that rates will be decided by them," she said.

At present, a tax of 12 percent is levied on most of the coronavirus treatment-related equipment.

Ahead of the meeting, the opposition Congress party appealed to the government bring down the tax rate on essential items linked to COVID-19 to zero.

"Imposing GST on essential medical products like oxygen, ventilators, vaccines and medicines during a pandemic is cruel and insensitive. In today’s GST Council meet, the government should remove GST from all life saving medicins and equipment that are being used to fight Covid," Congress' UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted.

A number of state governments, including Punjab, West Bengal and Odisha had earlier written to the Centre seeking waiver of GST on the COVID-19-related drugs and medical equipment.

Sitharaman, while responding to the letter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 9, said waiving off the GST on the above items will negatively effect the end-consumer as the producers would increase the cost to offset the impact of input taxes.

GST Compensation Row

On the row over GST compensation to the states, the finance minister said that the Centre will borrow Rs 1.15 lakh crore this fiscal, same as last year, under the compensation cess window, and will pass the amount on to states.

"There will soon be a special session only to discuss the issue of compensation cess beyond July 2022," Sitharaman said

She said that the Council also took up the issue of inverted duty structure on various items, but decided to defer the matter for later meetings. "Like last year, we felt not the right time for a correction on inverted duty structure," Sitharaman added.

