    GST compensation to some states delayed due to lack of AG certificate: Nirmala Sitharaman

    The finance minister said if there is any delay of getting the AG's authentication, it is a matter between the AG and the state government concerned, and they have to sort it out.

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said GST compensation to some states is delayed due to non-availability of AG's authenticated certificate, and that Kerala has not sent even a single such certificate since 2017-18.

    Replying to a supplementary question, she also said that Rs 86,912 crore has been released for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payable to all states up to May 31, 2022. She said as per law, GST Council decides to whom the GST compensation is to be released, not by the central government.

    "AG's certification is (mandatory) by law between the Centre, states and the AG (accountant general), and it is an agreed process. So, unless the authentication is given by the AG.." she said.

    The finance minister said if there is any delay of getting the AG's authentication, it is a matter between the AG and the state government concerned, and they have to sort it out.