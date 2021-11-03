MARKET NEWS

GST compensation: Finance Ministry releases Rs 17,000 crore to states, UTs

With this, the total amount of compensation released to the States and UTs so far -- including the aforesaid amount during the FY2021-22 -- is Rs. 60,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Since its implementation on July 1, 2017, the GST system has faced issues related to assessment and disputes, and what items to bring under the system's purview.

Days after releasing the balance Rs 44,000 crore to states as loan to compensate for the goods and services tax (GST) shortfall, Union Finance Ministry announced it has released GST Compensation of Rs. 17,000 crore to States on November 3.

With this, the total amount of compensation released to the States and UTs so far -- including the aforesaid amount during the FY2021-22 -- is Rs. 60,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Centre releases full Rs 1.59 lakh cr to states this fiscal as back-to-back loan to compensate for GST shortfall

"As per the decision of GST Council, back to back loan of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in release of GST Compensation during the current financial year," the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

According to the details, Maharashtra will receive the highest GST compensation of Rs 3053.6 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 1602.06 crore), Gujarat (Rs 1428.42 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 1314.42 crore), and Delhi (Rs 1155.09 crore). States like West Bengal will receive Rs 771.82 crore, while Punjab will get Rs 834.83 crore.

Among the state which will not receive any GST compensation include Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, said the release.

Earlier on October 28, the government released the balance Rs 44,000 crore to states as loan to compensate for the GST shortfall, taking the total such amount to Rs 1.59 lakh crore this fiscal. The ministry had on July 15 and October 7 released Rs 75,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore, respectively, to the states.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Finance Ministry #Goods and Services Tax #GST compensation #GST Council #GST Shortfall
first published: Nov 3, 2021 05:43 pm

