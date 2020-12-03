PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

GST compensation | Chhattisgarh opts for special window, Jharkhand only state left

Chhattisgarh will now get Rs 3,109 crore through the special borrowing window put in place by the Centre to meet the GST implementation shortfall
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 06:59 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel)

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has become the latest state to opt for the special window created by the Centre to compensate for the shortfall in the goods and services tax (GST) collections.

With this, 27 states and 3 Union territories have accepted the Centre’s borrowing plan, leaving only Jharkhand.

Chhattisgarh has accepted option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation. The state has now received the permission to borrow additional Rs 1,792 crore from markets, which constitutes 0.5 per cent of its gross state domestic product (SGDP).

GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark for second month in a row

The state will now also get Rs 3,109 crore through a special borrowing window put in place by the Centre to meet the GST implementation shortfall.

Related stories

The special window has been operational since October 23 and till now the Union government has borrowed Rs 30,000 crore on behalf of states. The money has been borrowed in five instalments and has been passed on to the states and UTs.

On October 23, November 9, November 23, and December 1, the borrowed funds through the special window were released to the states and UTs.

The Union Ministry had offered a special window of Rs 1.1 trillion to meet the GST Compensation gap and allowed the states to borrow up to 0.5 percent of their respective economic size from markets.

Meanwhile, the Centre estimated the total GST shortfall this year at Rs 2.35 trillion, out of which Rs 1.1 trillion was due to GST implementation, while the remaining was due to the slowdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bhupesh Baghel #Business #Chhattisgarh #Economy #GST #GST compensation #India #Jharkhand
first published: Dec 3, 2020 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.