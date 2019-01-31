App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 07:08 PM IST

GST collections top Rs 1 lakh cr in January

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) witnessed a substantial jump, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in January from Rs 94,726 crore in December, the finance ministry said.

The final figures and details of collections for the entire month of January will be will be released on February 2.

"This increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council to lower the tax burden on the consumers," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Higher revenue collection despite a fresh round of rate cut effective January 1, 2019, implies improved compliance.

The government has set a target of over Rs 13 lakh crore for the financial year 2018-19, which can be achieved if the average monthly mop up is around Rs 1 lakh crore, as compared with Rs 89,885 crore in 2017-18.

Till now (April-January), the government has collected Rs 9.71 lakh crore revenue from GST.

Achieving the revenue collection target is crucial as it has a direct bearing on the fiscal deficit, which is a gap between government's revenue and expenditure.

In the last 10 months, tax mop-up has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore thrice — in April, October and once again in January. While revenue in April was higher as businesses generally pay arrears for some of the previous months, mop-up in October was Rs 1 lakh crore due to the onset of the festive season.

"This again underlines that collections are increasing steadily as compliances are getting simplified, rates are getting reduced and administration is getting sharper. That said, it's clear that overall collection for the entire year would be significantly lower than what was budgeted. It will be interesting to see whether the estimated collections in the next financial year would reflect the collection trend in the current year," said Pratik Jain, Partner & Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC India.​
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Economy #Finance Ministry #GST #GST collections #India

