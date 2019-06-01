App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST collections in May touch Rs 1 lakh crore

The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

GST collections touched Rs 1 lakh crore in May, as compared to Rs 94,016 crore in the year ago period, the government said Saturday. The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April.

A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Close
An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.