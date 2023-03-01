 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
February GST collections ease on-month to Rs 1.50 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Goods and Services Tax collections have exceeded the Rs 1.4 lakh crore level for 12 consecutive months

The government collected Rs 1.50 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in February, the finance ministry said on March 1.

The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which were the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017.

The February GST collections are 12 percent higher from the same month a year ago.

GST collections have exceeded the Rs 1.4-lakh crore mark for 12 months in a row.