App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST collections drop below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August

Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's gross GST collections slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to official data released on September 1.

Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The August 2019 mop-up was, however, 4.5 percent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the same month last year.

Close

This is the second time during this year that the revenue collection from the GST has slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. First, it happened in June when the collection was Rs 99,939 crore.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year, a statement said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.