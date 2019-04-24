GST collection in April may touch Rs 1.10 lakh crore

GST collection in April is expected to be around Rs 1.10 lakh crore, sources told Moneycontrol.

"The April GST collection may be highest ever since rollout," said a senior government official.

The higher collection can be attributed to year-end payments.

GST collection in March rose 15.6% from a year ago to hit Rs 1.06 lakh crore, the highest since the new indirect tax system took effect on 1 July 2017.

As many as 7.595 million GSTR 3Bs (summary returns) were filed till 31 March for February, against 7.348 million a month ago.