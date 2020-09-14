GST April-August revenue down over 30%: These states saw highest decline

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue during the April-August period this year saw an overall decline of 30.4 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Centre said on September 14 that the GST revenue between April and August 2020-21 stood at around Rs 2.72 lakh crore, while the same was at around Rs 3.90 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Five states and union territories (UTs) witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) decline of over 40 percent in their GST revenue during the period. Uttarakhand GST revenue was -40.6 percent, Mizoram at -43.6 percent, Jharkhand at -40.9 percent, Daman and Diu at -44.0 percent and Goa -43.4 percent.

GST revenue, State-wise April-Aug 2020-21 YoY

The details were disclosed in response to an unstarred question to the Finance Ministry during the ongoing Parliament session, put forth by Congress leader S Jothimani. She had sought details like the reasons for GST revenue shortfall, state-wise details of amounts disbursed as GST compensation till date, and the decline in state-wise GST revenue of states.

The Finance Ministry said the budgeted estimates for GST revenue in FY21 "were projected on the basis of an assumption of higher growth of GDP; however as per CSO, MoS&PI press release [on August 31, 2020], the Nominal GDP for Q1 (April-June), 2020-21 shows a contraction of 22.6 percent which is one of the major reason for a revenue shortfall in GST".

The other reasons that it cited for low tax collection include the nationwide lockdown and associated restrictions in place since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, the resultant limited economic activities, extension of GST return filing timeline without payment of interest, late fee or penalty.

The 18-day Monsoon Session of the Parliament started earlier today (September 14) amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.