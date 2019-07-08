App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Mint

Growth stage investments hit a record $1 bn in January-June

The startups have raised a total of $1.17 billion in the first six months of 2019, rising from $994 million in the same period last year, and a 47% surge from $616 million in 2017, according to data from Venture Intelligence, a startup data tracker.

Mint @moneycontrolcom

Growth stage investments in Indian startups set a record by breaching the billion-dollar mark in the first half of this year, as new investors doubled down on Series B and C rounds, generally considered the growth stage for startups.

The startups have raised a total of $1.17 billion in the first six months of 2019, rising from $994 million in the same period last year, and a 47% surge from $616 million in 2017, according to data from Venture Intelligence, a startup data tracker.

However, the number of deals has remained largely flat in the last four years, falling from 85 last year to 76 this year. This indicates that deal sizes have grown in recent years, with the total investment increasing in the same period. The average deal size has increased from $10.26 million in 2016 to $15.44 million this year so far.

Close

“This year, like last year, we are seeing a decent number of growth stage deals happening, unlike the lull we had seen the year before. It’s a function of both the availability of capital and availability of companies that are ready to absorb growth capital," said Prerna Bhutani, partner at India Quotient, an early-stage investor.

related news

This year, Series C rounds have reached as much as $72 million, highlighted by two-wheeler rental startup Bounce’s fundraise last month, led by US-based funds B Capital Group and Falcon Edge Capital. Bounce’s rival Vogo, as well as student housing startup Stanza Living, are in talks to raise about $50 million in Series C and B rounds respectively, according to Mint reports.

This has also followed the entry of new investors dedicated to growth stage deals alone. In the past year, at least three new funds—A91 Partners, a $350 million fund set up by three former managing directors at Sequoia Capital, V.T. Bharadwaj, Gautam Mago, and Abhay Pandey; Iron Pillar, a fund set up by Anand Prasanna, a former executive of Morgan Creek; and Mirae Asset Global Investments—have targeted this space exclusively.

In the mid-stage market, “the quality of deals has improved in terms of founder experience, business model sustainability, time and ability to scale," said Sameer Nath, managing partner, Iron Pillar, a $90 million fund. “Second, the number of participants has increased. A few venture growth specialists have followed Iron Pillar into the market but we are also observing global VCs, hedge funds and corporate VCs get more active, some of whom do not yet have a local presence," he said.

“Third, the round sizes have expanded. We are seeing more capital get raised at the Series B and C stage. This is linked to the first two trends," according to Nath.

Other growth stage investors include Belgian firm Sofina, US-based Steadview Capital and Sands Capital, and Singapore’s Hillhouse Capital.

Despite the robust investments, the absence of depth in the growth stage market and excessive valuations worry investors.

“There are early indications of valuation inflation in certain tech segments, which we are monitoring," said Nath.

“While there is an increased interest from international investors, they also usually follow in companies backed by select early investors. We need both breadth and depth at this stage," said Bhutani.

Investors say the vacant space is currently filled by overseas investors and over time will get supplemented and replaced by local funds. For India-based funds, the proposition would be that they are local and more focused and have greater ability to add value.

Further, traditional growth stage investors, such as Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners, are now favouring early-stage deals, including Sequoia’s Surge, a dedicated fund for the seed stage. Venture growth firm Norwest Venture Partners is also looking to focus on the growth stage market, managing director Niren Shah had said in April.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.