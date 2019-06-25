App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Growth in Indian fuel demand to stay above 4% in 2019, says IOC CEO Sanjiv Singh

Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Growth in India's fuel demand is expected to remain above 4% this year, driven by consumption of gasoline and jet fuel in the transportation sector, the head of the country's largest state-owned refiner said on June 25.

Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Sanjiv Singh told Reuters.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #IOC

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.