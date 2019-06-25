Growth in Indian fuel demand to stay above 4% in 2019, says IOC CEO Sanjiv Singh

Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman said.
Growth in India's fuel demand is expected to remain above 4% this year, driven by consumption of gasoline and jet fuel in the transportation sector, the head of the country's largest state-owned refiner said on June 25.Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7% to 8% this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3%, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Sanjiv Singh told Reuters.
