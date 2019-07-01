App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Growth in housing prices moderated to 3.6% in Q4 last fiscal: RBI

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growth in housing prices moderated during the January-March quarter of last fiscal to 3.6 per cent, according to RBI data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growth in housing prices moderated during the January-March quarter of last fiscal to 3.6 per cent, according to RBI data.

The Reserve Bank of India July 1 released the quarterly house price index (HPI) for January-March quarter of 2018-19 based on transaction data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai).

"On a year-on-year basis, the growth in all-India HPI continued to moderate and stood at 3.6 per cent in Q4 of 2018-19 as against 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 6.7 per cent a year ago," RBI said in a statement.

Barring Jaipur and Kanpur, all the cities recorded an increase in HPI on an annual basis. The annual growth or contraction in HPI ranged from 19.5 per cent (in Kochi) to (-)11.4 per cent (in Jaipur), it added.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 08:15 pm

