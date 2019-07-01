Growth in housing prices moderated to 3.6% in Q4 last fiscal: RBI

'On a year-on-year basis, the growth in all-India HPI continued to moderate and stood at 3.6 per cent in Q4 of 2018-19 as against 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 6.7 per cent a year ago,' RBI said in a statement.
The growth in housing prices moderated during the January-March quarter of last fiscal to 3.6 per cent, according to RBI data.
The Reserve Bank of India July 1 released the quarterly house price index (HPI) for January-March quarter of 2018-19 based on transaction data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai).
