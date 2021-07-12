Growth in hiring demand across all industries despite COVID-19 second wave, shows Monster Employment Index

Source: AP

Despite the second wave of COVID-19, there is a growth in job postings across sectors according to the Monster Employment Index

The job analysis report by Monster.com, a Quess Company indicates that compared to May 2021, June 2021 witnessed a notable overall monthly growth of 4 percent.

Overall job postings have also improved by 7 percent year-on-year (June 2021 versus June 2020), indicating an optimistic outlook for the coming months.

It showed that the telecom/ ISP industry witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth (39 percent), alongside IT-Hardware, Software (32 percent), and logistics/courier/freight/transportation (29 percent) industries that followed close behind.

Further, the hiring of entry-level job seekers in June 2021 has shown significant growth of 6 percent month-on-month (June 2021 versus May 2021).

There was a strong growth in hiring activities in metropolitan cities such as Bangalore (50 percent), Pune (28 percent), Hyderabad (22 percent), and Chennai (22 percent) on a YoY basis in June 2021.

With the ease of lockdown restrictions, all 27 industries monitored by the Index witnessed positive month-on-month growth. The industries such as import/export (25 percent), production and manufacturing (14 percent), shipping/marine (11 percent), and healthcare, biotechnology & life sciences, pharmaceuticals (10 percent) have shown the highest growth month-on-month (June 2021 versus May 2021).

Interestingly, the travel and tourism (3 percent) industries showed a positive uptick compared to previous months, implying an optimistic prospect for recovery.

When it comes to job roles, functions such as finance & accounts (11 percent), healthcare (10 percent), and HR & admin (8 percent) witnessed a positive uptick in job postings month-on-month (June 2021 versus May 2021).

This growth in hiring can be attributed to financial technology expansions, increasing use of digital payments, expanding vaccination efforts, and the increase in hiring activity for talent acquisition.

Other functions that showed an uptick in demand for talent include customer care (6 percent), hospitality (5 percent), marketing (5 percent), and sales & business development (5 percent).

Job postings for entry-level profiles witness highest month-on-month growth in June 2021

Across job levels, hiring for entry-level jobs (0-3 years) saw the highest month-on-month growth at 6 percent.

Top management professionals (over 16 years), senior professionals (11-15 years), mid-senior professionals (7-10 years), and intermediate roles (4-6 years) saw an increase of 4 percent, 2 percent, 5 percent, and 5 percent month-on-month respectively.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com said, "With vaccination drives underway actively and sectoral revival in progress across industries supported by government schemes, the Indian recruitment space is certainly faring with more stability and grit. Hiring activities in metropolitan cities have also exhibited promising numbers as compared to last year, reinstating that the economy is on the mend."

The period considered for the MEI data is June 1-30. The Monster Employment Index is a broad and comprehensive analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India. The index does not rely on job postings on the Monster database alone, but is also based on the real-time review of millions of employer job opportunities culled from a large, representative selection of online career outlets.