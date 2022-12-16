 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gross gaming revenue or total stake amount: What will be the GST Council verdict?

Brijesh Kothary & Saundarya Sinha
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

A general characterisation of online gaming on par with betting and gambling will have serious consequences for the industry’s development.

GST

The GST Council has been considering raising the tax payable on online gaming to 28 percent.

However, the gaming industry has urged the government to retain the tax on online games at 18 percent, since tax to 28 percent on total compensation would result in a 55 percent rise in the tax incidence.

According to the industry, online skill-based games are run on a totally digital platform, offering the most transparent method of accounting for GST, with almost no scope for revenue leakage.

However, from various reports, it seems the Council is inclined to increase the rate of tax.  The key question that remains is whether the levy of tax will be on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) or the total compensation.

Let us understand in greater detail the ongoing deliberations between the gaming industry and the government regarding the increase in the GST rate, GST leviable on the game of skill and the practical challenges the industry may face, if such an increase is made on the total compensation rather than on GGR.

We will also be analysing the practice adopted by various countries for taxing the gaming industry.