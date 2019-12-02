App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gross direct tax collection rises by 5% till November: FM Sitharaman

The main objective of the reduction in corporate tax was aimed at attracting fresh investment in the manufacturing sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gross direct tax collection increased by 5 per cent till November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 2 as she allayed fears of corporate tax reduction impacting revenue collection. Replying to a debate on Taxation Law Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, the minister categorically said there is no decrease in direct tax collection.

In fact, there is an increase of 5 per cent in the gross direct tax collection till November this fiscal, she said.

Historically, maximum collection of direct taxes happens in the last quarter of the fiscal, she added.

Sitharaman said several domestic and global firms have expressed interest in investment post announcement of the reduction in corporate tax rate.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman

