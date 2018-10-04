Govt meets 39% of its direct tax revenue target in Apr-Sept; net collection Rs 4.44 lakh crore

Revenue from direct tax grew 14 percent to Rs 4.44 lakh crore in the first six months of the current financial year 2018-19 (April-March), data released by finance ministry showed.

The numbers indicate that the government has met 38.6 percent of the total budget estimates target of Rs 11.50 lakh crore.

Net direct tax collection is arrived after adjusting refunds.

“Refunds amounting to Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued during April, 2018 to September, 2018, which is 30.4 percent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Gross tax collection grew 16.7 percent on-year to Rs 5.47 lakh crore. The number, however, includes extraordinary collections under the Income Declaration Scheme(IDS)-2016, which is Rs 10,254 crore and does not form part of the Current Year’s collection.

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) grew 19.5 percent, while personal income tax (PIT) grew 19.1 percent. Advance Tax mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore, up 18.7 percent year on year.

The ministry further said that gross collections of the corresponding period of last fiscal (2017-18) also included extraordinary collections under last instalment of the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS), 2016, amounting to Rs 10,254 crore, which does not form part of the current year's collection.

(With inputs from PTI)