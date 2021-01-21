Green shoots | 53% of India Inc to hike headcount in 2021: Study

Representational Image

Green shoots are slowly seen in the Indian employment market with close to 53 percent companies looking to increase their headcount in 2021.

A report by HR firm Michael Page India says that there are optimistic recruitment trends across industries in 2021. The new normal signals a hybrid work culture, as firms and industries across sectors work towards a healthy recovery with a renewed positive outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted economies across Asia Pacific, including India. India entered 2020 with robust hiring activities. However, the pandemic led to a dip in hiring activities by 18 percent in 2020. With that said, optimism is already starting to show, with about 53 percent of companies in India looking to increase their headcounts in 2021.

Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director - Michael Page India, said, "Technology and healthcare sectors witnessed significant activity even during the lockdown phase given the sudden increase in demand for relevant talent across functions. Hiring activities among internet-based businesses such as e-commerce and educational technology (ed-tech), remained relatively robust across India and is expected to maintain the momentum in 2021 as well."

According to the report, India projects an optimistic outlook for 2021. Here, 60 percent of the employers intend to increase salaries while 55 percent of the companies plan to give out bonus payments. Of this, 43 percent of them are looking to give out more than one month’s worth of bonus.

The report says that the healthcare sector is expected to see the largest percentage rise in salary at an average increase of 8 percent, followed by FMCG (7.6 percent) and e-commerce/Internet Services (7.5 percent).

The technology boom in India has only further accelerated especially in the SaaS, health-tech, ed-tech and gaming industries with rising demand for professionals in the artificial learning and machine learning space.

Many companies have capitalised on the availability of Indian techies looking to return to India as a result of the pandemic.

The report also says that 74 percent of technology companies in India expect a 14 percent increase in headcount. It adds that companies are open to considering talent remotely available and offer flexibility to the right candidate for remote working arrangements or hybrid work models.

Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director - Michael Page India, said that companies would look at a strategy that would ensure retaining existing talent and hiring talent to bridge the skill gap, especially specialised talent in certain key growing areas in technology and healthcare.

According to the report, there has been an increased demand for hiring at the leadership level in private equity, venture capital, as well as other asset classes on buy-side like credit/distressed, hedge funds, public markets and impact funds.

"Most of the NBFCs and fintech companies will focus on skill sets such as analytics-driven risk, digital marketing, strategy-driven portfolio management collections, alliances and partnerships. Even during the lockdown, insurance players continued to be consistent with their broader hiring plans," the report added.

Startups to see hiring growth

As per the report, 68 percent of e-commerce companies in India expect a 12 percent increase in headcount in 2021.

It adds that growth in e-commerce has also led to growth of more tech-enabled platforms in logistics and warehousing. Industrial warehousing has fuelled demand in real estate as well.

Here, 44 percent of property and construction companies in India expect headcount to increase by 10 percent in 2021.

Job search is on

Despite job security being a significant concern especially during the pandemic, the report says that 75 percent of employed ones are looking for new job opportunities while another 22 percent remain passively open to new roles in 2021.

Remuneration and benefits will continue to remain a top consideration across sectors for prospective employees when seeking a job offer according to the report.