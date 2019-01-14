App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Green nod for Telangana's Rs 13,384 cr Sita Ram Irrigation project

The project, which is expected to be completed in three years, would lead to submergence of about 1,930 hectare area and 157 villages consisting of 9,696 families are likely to be affected, the official added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Telangana government has been given the green nod for its Rs 13,384.80 crore Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project that aims to divert Godavari river water to irrigate 2.72 lakh hectare in three districts, a senior central government official said on Monday.

The project, which is expected to be completed in three years, would lead to submergence of about 1,930 hectare area and 157 villages consisting of 9,696 families are likely to be affected, the official added.

"An Expert Appraisal Committee has already given approval for the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project. Based on the EAC recommendation, Union Environment Ministry has given the final environment clearance (EC) for the same," the official said.

The EC is valid for 10 years. After five years of the commissioning of the project, the state government should undertake a study by an independent agency to assess the impact on environment and downstream ecology, the official added.

related news

As per the proposal, the lift irrigation project will divert Godavari river water from upstream of existing Dummugudem Anicut to irrigate 2,72,921 hectare of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

The objective of the project is to provide water for irrigation as well as to enroute tanks, villages, towns and supplement some of the existing/ proposed irrigation schemes.

About 8,476.84 hectare land is required for the project, which is estimated to cost about Rs 13,384.80 crore and is expected to be completed in three years, the official said.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Economy #Godavari River #India #Sita rama Lift irrigation project #Telangana government

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.