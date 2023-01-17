 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on January 4 approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a global manufacturing hub and a clean source of energy.

Green Hydrogen

The National Green Hydrogen Mission is a "significant step" towards achieving the country's net-zero targets and and will help in reducing input costs of clean energy source, besides generating lakhs of job opportunities in the renewable energy sector, experts say.

The Union Cabinet on January 4 approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a global manufacturing hub and a clean source of energy.

The objective of the Mission is also development of a production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country by 2030.

"I expect that the emphasis on demand creation, incentives and partnerships will kick-start the green hydrogen industry in the country and enable Indian companies to be on a level footing with the global energy suppliers.

"The industry is ready to support India's clean energy transition," Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew Power.

Sinha, who is also the president of industry body Assocham, termed the launch of the mission "a significant step" towards helping India achieve net-zero targets.