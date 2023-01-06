Green Hydrogen Mission | Sustainable financing gap of $152 billion needs to be addressed: Experts

India has approved the national green hydrogen mission with a target to produce at least five million metric tonnes of it annually until 2029-30. But incentives on production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers alone won’t push mega projects, experts say. Financial regulators need to look at relaxing the priority sector lending (PSL) limit for the renewable energy (RE) sector while also expanding the eligible sector, they said.

Raghav Handa, director, strategic business development, government affairs and sustainability, HSBC India said to meet its revised NDC target, India needs financing of $173 billion per annum. “From 2019-20, the average estimate of the last three years of credit support for the renewable energy sector by all banks put together is approximately $19.3 billion. The challenge for the renewable energy sector, especially the new ones such as green hydrogen, stems from the gap which is about $ 152 billion. A large part of this credit support has already gone to solar and onshore wind,” he said at a panel discussion on "India's Energy Transition Roadmap: Role of Green Hydrogen & Other Alternate Fuels”, organised at Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Pushing for relaxing the current PSL norms, he said as per the current rules, sustainability is recognised as a priority sector, but they have recognised definite segments such as solar, biomass and wind with an upper threshold of just Rs 30 crore. “You can’t really expect that with Rs 30 crore you can sustain a renewable energy project. The average credit growth in india is about 9 percent. Of this if we are able to just take out, say, 5 percent and allocate it as a mandatory target toward sustainable financing by all banks, we will have about $70 billion to bridge the gap of $152 billion,” Handa said.

Recently such a mandate has been issued by the International Financial Services Centres Authority, the unified regulator for Gujarat GIFT City. The regulator has mandated that w.e.f April 1, 2023 all banks operating in GIFT city will have to allocate 5 percent of their balance sheet toward sustainable finance

Recently, Indian banks have urged to include loans for electric vehicles and green hydrogen under the PSL category. Niti Aayog in its green hydrogen report states that it projects a four-fold rise in carbon-free gas by 2050 and that its market in India could reach $8 billion by 2030.

Ramanuj Kumar, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said that even the parliamentary standing committee on energy in its report has stated that the loan limit for the RE sector is inadequate to meet the industry needs.

Ulka Kelar, director (climate change), World Resources Institute (WRI) said green hydrogen and electrification are very critical to India achieving its net zero policy. She said to produce five MMT of green hydrogen annually, India would need 50 billion litres of deionised water and 150 billion litres of raw water. “It would be great if this water comes from the sea and even sewage water. But converting these into normal water would also account for electricity requirement,” she said. Talking about land, Kelar said to produce five MMT of green hydrogen, India will require five lakh acres of RE land. Kapil Maheswari, president, renewables and green hydrogen development, Reliance Industries Ltd said currently India is a net importer of green ammonia. “We have an ammonia import bill of around $2.5 billion. The cost of green ammonia currently is around $1,200-1,500 per kg. The question for the industry will be -whether we can still produce green ammonia from this green hydrogen and use it within the country. Because right now we are paying that kind of bill for domestic consumption as well. When we talk of price points for green hydrogen, is it viable to use compared to using grey hydrogen for industries like fertilisers, steel and refineries.” Of the Rs 19,744 crore outlay for the mission, the government has earmarked Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) solely for incentives on the production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers, which the government has termed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT). On January 5, Union power and RE minister RK Singh also said the government is considering waiving off import duty on electrolysers till a certain cut-off date. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Sweta Goswami

