Green economy to enable new jobs, says World Economic Forum

The emerging focus on the green economy is likely to lead to new job opportunities. According to the 'Jobs of Tomorrow 2020' report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), coming three years, there would be 117,200 openings for green economy, which amounts to 1.6 percent of emerging job openings in the period spanning 2020–2022.

Green economy refers to an economy that is more sensitive to environmental risks and aims for sustainable development without the destruction of the ecosystem.

The WEF report said that the green economy professional cluster includes some of the fastest-growing professions. These include solar energy installers, methane gas generation technicians and green marketers. The overall job numbers, however, remain lower than the other clusters.

This could also be due to the fact that the concept of green economy is at a nascent stage in regions like Asia Pacific. As more companies become sensitive to the environmental risks posed by their businesses, more job opportunities could emerge.

WEF said that the absolute number of opportunities in green economy jobs and care economy jobs (caring for sick and elderly) are most likely to change in tandem with new and unpredictable shifts in government legislation and business practices.

"New government regulations or investment programmes in the Green Economy, such as a wholesale update of the utilities infrastructure for renewable energy, may have a dramatic impact on the absolute number of Green Economy roles," said the report.

Taking the World Economic Forum's 2018 Future of Jobs Report figure of 133 million new jobs over the 2018–2022 period as the baseline, and using the aggregate figure for number of opportunities per 10,000 new opportunities, the emerging professions of the future analysed in the WEF report will account for 6.1 million opportunities globally over the course of 2020–2022.