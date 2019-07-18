App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Green economy to create 12 million jobs by 2031

A green economy refers to the sustained initiatives taking by a country to reduce their environmental risks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The push for a greener economy is estimated to create 12 million jobs by 2031, as per an analysis by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Green economies are those that take sustained initiatives to reduce environmental risks and be more ecologically friendly.

While TERI did not specify what jobs these would be, globally, green economy jobs include ecology project consultants, environmental engineers and clean energy consultants among others.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in India is working on building an inclusive green economy under the Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) India initiative.

“Ideation of a green economy agenda should be practical enough, encompassing more partnerships, programmes, and concrete plans to be interwoven into public policy,” said CK Mishra, Secretary, MoEFCC speaking at the PAGE workshop.

Under the PAGE India initiative, five international agencies – UN Environment (UNE), International Labour Organization (ILO), UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and UN Development Programme (UNDP) – are partnering with the MoEFCC.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is the implementing agency for the stocktaking study that is part of the initiative.

The preliminary findings of the stocktaking study emphasised that in the context of India, policy tools for inclusive green economies would lead to the strengthening of the third tier of the government along with the mobilising commitments and actions from business and industry and civil society.

The TERI analysis also found that in addition, there will be developmental benefits such as income generation, greater energy access, education and positive impact on indicators such as infant and maternal mortality rates.

Given the vulnerability and limited restorative capacity of marine and beach ecosystems, the urgent need to protect sand dunes along the Indian coast was brought out as a measure to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Mangesh Tayde, Additional General Manager, BSE, who was also present at the workshop said it is a prerequisite to have a common defined taxonomy of green finance across all stakeholders (borrowers, investors, regulators, marketplace providers, capital market players, policymakers, and government).
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

