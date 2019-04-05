Zomato wants engineers to sample their work culture for one week

Zomato will allow engineers to work with them for one week in its programme called ‘Trial Week’, as part of the food delivery and dining out platform's attempt to use alternate methods to attract talent.

This initiative will allow these candidates to eventually join its engineering team.

As the first step, Zomato will shortlist registered candidates on the basis of their profiles. The selected candidates will be divided into three groups and will be called to work at Zomato’s headquarters at Gurugram in April (8-12, 15-19 and 22-26).

The company said this programme presents a skill-building opportunity for participants and works as a platform for Zomato to test, engage and onboard some of the most talented engineers in India. Trial Week will also help candidates get familiar with Zomato’s culture and work ideologies.

These engineers will be assigned a few projects, which will test their practical knowledge and proficiency. Candidates will also have mentors from Zomato’s engineering team to guide them.

“The participants who are able to prove their mettle and impress Zomato’s engineering team during the week will be offered a role to work full-time with Zomato,” said the company in a statement.

Each year, about 1.5 million people graduate out of engineering schools. Those passing out from smaller institutes find it difficult to secure a job due to skill inadequacy.

Gunjan Patidar, Chief Technocrat at Zomato, said, “A traditional interview gives both sides too short a time to arrive at a decision. This method allows a candidate to experience the work environment, people and challenges and also gives the company an opportunity to get an all-round perspective of the candidate's strengths. We opened registrations on April 2 and have already received over 900 applications.”

Zomato has a limited number of slots on offer and interested candidates can apply through the company's website. The platform offers information about 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 65 million users every month.