 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt's wheat procurement down 18% at 41 lakh tonne; arrivals in mandis improving

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Speaking to PTI, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said the procurement has been less due to delay in harvesting and lower arrivals in mandis especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan because of the recent unseasonal rains.

Govt's wheat procurement down 18% at 41 lakh tonne; arrivals in mandis improving

The government has procured 41 lakh tonne wheat at the minimum support price directly from farmers so far in the ongoing 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), down 18 per cent from the year-ago period, a top FCI official said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said the procurement has been less due to delay in harvesting and lower arrivals in mandis especially in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan because of the recent unseasonal rains.

The untimely rains had led to damage to the crop in some parts of the wheat-growing states, thus deteriorating the quality of the grain in few places.

However, the government has eased procurement norms for wheat in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- in the interest of farmers, he said.