Govt's Rs 10 trillion capex to crowd in private investment in steel, cement in FY24: CRISIL

Meghna Mittal
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

The total outlay, including capex of public sector units, is budgeted at 6.2 percent of GDP for FY24 which will cushion the economy through its relatively large multiplier effect, and at the same time is expected to crowd in private investment.

However, rising borrowing costs will be the key challenge next fiscal, which is likely to moderate domestic demand, going ahead, CRISIL said

The Union government's planned capex of Rs 10 lakh crore (trillion) will result in a multiplier effect and crowd in private investment in infrastructure-linked sectors such as steel and cement in Fy24, ratings agency CRISIL said.

“Government capex will continue to support the investment drive. The effective central government capex is budgeted to rise to 4.5 percent of GDP in FY24, significantly higher than the pre-pandemic five-year average of 2.7 percent,” said CRISIL’s March report ‘Rider in the storm’.

The total outlay, including capex of public sector units, is budgeted at 6.2 percent of GDP for FY24 which will cushion the economy through its relatively large multiplier effect, and at the same time is expected to crowd in private investment, the agency added.

