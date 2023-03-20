Govt's Rs 10 trillion capex to crowd in private investment in steel, cement in FY24: CRISIL

However, rising borrowing costs will be the key challenge next fiscal, which is likely to moderate domestic demand, going ahead, CRISIL said

The Union government's planned capex of Rs 10 lakh crore (trillion) will result in a multiplier effect and crowd in private investment in infrastructure-linked sectors such as steel and cement in Fy24, ratings agency CRISIL said.

“Government capex will continue to support the investment drive. The effective central government capex is budgeted to rise to 4.5 percent of GDP in FY24, significantly higher than the pre-pandemic five-year average of 2.7 percent,” said CRISIL’s March report ‘Rider in the storm’.

The total outlay, including capex of public sector units, is budgeted at 6.2 percent of GDP for FY24 which will cushion the economy through its relatively large multiplier effect, and at the same time is expected to crowd in private investment, the agency added.

CRISIL, a unit of S&P Global, said that the private consumption grew 7.3 percent in FY23, faster than overall GDP growth of 7 percent. “This would bring its share in GDP to 58.5 percent, which is higher than the pre-pandemic decadal average. The sharp rise in household spending was led by the catch-up to pre-Covid levels, especially for contact-based services in urban areas. Income prospects have improved in both rural and urban areas this fiscal, which has boosted consumer confidence. Strong credit offtake further supported demand this fiscal.”

However, rising borrowing costs will be the key challenge next fiscal, which is likely to moderate domestic demand, going ahead. “We are already seeing signs of a slowdown in demand for goods, even as demand for contact-based services continues to rise,” it said.

Another uncertainty in 2023 will be how El Nino pans out and its impact on the agriculture and rural economy, according to CRISIL.

After four consecutive monsoons, chances of another normal monsoon in 2023 are low. According to Skymet, 80 percent of El Nino years end with subnormal monsoons. The last time India had one was in 2015.

El Nino is an ocean-atmospheric phenomenon which signifies unusual warming of sea surface waters in eastern and central equatorial Pacific and generally has an adverse effect on the Indian monsoon. According to various weather agencies around the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions are becoming ripe for La Nina (the opposite of El Nino which has been prevalent since the last two years and contributed to above-average monsoons) to give way to El Nino this year.

A clearer picture on the onset and intensity of El Nino will emerge by April when the IMD releases the first long-term forecast of the southwest monsoon.

Various monsoon and drought-related studies have found El Nino to be invariably associated with poor monsoon performance. For 70 percent of the time, India has received below normal rainfall in the El Nino years. The last major El Nino event was in 2015 and monsoon rainfall was 13 percent below its long period average.

India receives 75 percent of its annual rainfall during the southwest monsoons, which is crucial for about 50 percent of the country’s unirrigated cultivated area and for filling up the water reservoirs.