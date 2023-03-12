 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt's HZL stake sale only after clarity on proposed global asset transfer; unlikely this fiscal

PTI
Mar 12, 2023

The government currently holds a 29.54 per cent stake in HZL, while a 5.54 per cent stake is with public shareholders.

HZL’s move to acquire the international zinc assets of Vedanta was a bit puzzling from the start because it was unclear if the government supported the move

The sale of the remaining 29.54 per cent government stake in Hindustan Zinc is likely only after a finality reached on Vedanta's planned sale of global zinc assets to the erstwhile PSU, according to an official.

With the government's offer for sale plans in HZL in limbo, it is unlikely that the disinvestment would happen by March, and hence it could miss its revised asset sale target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 31,107 crore from stake sales in CPSEs. It was planning to sell its 29.54 per cent in HZL to meet the revised target.

The stake sale in HZL is likely only after clarity is received on whether the overseas zinc asset transfer is happening and whether minority stakeholder concerns have been addressed, the official said.