Govt's economic policies destroying farmers, small traders: CPI(M)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday attacked the government, saying its economic policies have "destroyed" farmers, small traders and entrepreneurs. In a series of tweets, Yechury said the country's economy is in a "deep crisis".

"Every single indicator tells us of an economy in deep crisis, where the response of this government is bluffing, bluster and data fudging. People suffer, lives are destroyed and livelihoods impossible to earn as the ruling party diverts with communally divisive issues," he said.

"Destroy farmers, destroy small traders, destroy entrepreneurs, destroy businesses - bring misery to all sections of society - that seems to be the sole motive of the govt's economic policies since 2014," Yechury tweeted.