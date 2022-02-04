MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Govt's borrowing programme not to crowd out private investment: DEA Secretary

    Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth further said the government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation and the budget proposes to bring fiscal deficit down to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year as against an estimate of 6.9 per cent in 2021-22.

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government will execute the market borrowing programme in the next financial year in a non-disruptive manner without crowding out the private sector, said Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

    He further said the government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation and the budget proposes to bring fiscal deficit down to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year as against an estimate of 6.9 per cent in 2021-22.

    "This number of Rs 6.6 lakh crore net borrowing… the government is committed to it and we will adhere to that. Rs 6.6 lakh crore is a given and we will not exceed that."

    ”The borrowing would be done in a non-disruptive manner and it would not crowd out the private sector,” Seth told told PTI in an interview.

    He also said that the market borrowing could be trimmed if the collection from small savings schemes is higher than anticipated.

    Close

    Related stories

    "This year we expect to raise about Rs 6 lakh crore. Next year our estimate is that this number may get moderated to Rs 4.25 lakh crore. But if small savings continue to be as attractive as it has been this year, then the collections from small savings would again be around the level of this year and the market borrowing would go down," he said.

    The government plans to borrow a record Rs 11.6 lakh crore from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

    Even the gross borrowing for the next financial year will be the highest-ever at Rs 14,95,000 crore as against Rs 12,05,500 crore Budget Estimate (BE) for 2021-22.

    However, the gross borrowing has been revised downwards by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 10,46,500 crore for the current financial year helped by improvement in revenues.

    Gross borrowing includes repayment of past loans. The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

    As far as retail inflation is concerned, Seth said the government expects that it will remain in the policy band of 4 plus/minus 2 percentage points for the next financial year.

    He said there would be a cooling down of global commodity prices as central banks of large countries have started hardening rates.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ajay Seth #Business #DEA #department of Economic Affairs #Economy #India
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.