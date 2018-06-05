App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Govt working to free housing sector of corruption, middlemen: PM Modi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has been working to free the housing sector of corruption and middlemen to ensure people get their own houses without hassle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. He also said that use of latest technology is ensuring faster building of houses for the poor in rural and urban areas at affordable cost.

"We have been working to free the housing sector from middlemen, corruption and ensuring that the beneficiaries get their own home without hassles," Modi said while addressing beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) through video conference.

He also said the housing sector is being invigorated with the latest technology. "This is enabling faster construction of affordable houses for the poor in towns and villages," the prime minister said.

Modi said the focus is to ensure more women, 'divyang' (differently abled) , people from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities get access to housing.

"PMAY is linked with dignity of our citizens. Due to PMAY, there are employment opportunities being created for the people. At the same time, we are working on skill development to enable faster and better quality construction of the houses," he said.

The prime minister has been interacting with beneficiaries of various central schemes.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #housing sector #India #Narendra Modi #Real Estate

