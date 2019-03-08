App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt will meet fiscal deficit target of 3.4% in FY'19: Subhash Chandra Garg

As per the interim Budget 2019-20, the government has pegged fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Friday exuded confidence that fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2018-19 would be met as shortfall in indirect tax collection would be compensated by lower expenditure. "I am very confident (of meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2018-19)," Garg said on the sidelines of IVCA conference here.

As per the interim Budget 2019-20, the government has pegged fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31.

"Our assessment at this stage is, in direct taxes, we will probably do as per the revised estimate, in indirect taxes, there might be some shortfall, and on the expenditure side there might be some savings.

"On the whole, we should be where we are," he said.

related news

Garg also said India cannot grow at 7-8 per cent without the growth of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) industry.

He noted that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is still reluctant to have larger exposure in equity market. Replying to a question, Garg said India is a capital deficit country and very soon, the government will monetise more and more assets.

Recently, Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder to operate all the six state-run airports put up for privatisation by the Centre.

On angel tax controversy, Garg said the challenge for the policy makers is to ensure that genuine startups do not suffer.

In the current fiscal, direct tax collection is pegged at Rs 12 lakh crore (revised estimate).

The government had originally budgeted to collect Rs 11.50 lakh crore in 2018-19 from direct taxes, which include corporate tax and personal income tax.

Likewise, in 2018-19, GST collection is pegged at Rs 6.43 lakh crore (RE), which is lower than the targeted Rs 7.43 lakh crore (BE).

On the indirect tax front, customs collection in the current fiscal is pegged at Rs 1.30 lakh crore (RE).

Fiscal deficit touched 121.5 per cent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collection, according to recent data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fiscal deficit #India #Subhash Chandra Garg

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Everything is Fine Now, No Plan to Rush Back, Say Kashmiri Vendors Att ...

Britain May Never Leave EU If Brexit Deal Rejected, Warns Theresa May

PM Inaugurates Metro's Red Line Extension to Ghaziabad; Services to Be ...

E-Buzz: Voice Of Dhvani Bhanushali

Suspicious Object Outside Jammu Airport Triggers Panic, Bomb Disposal ...

AG Now Claims Rafale Documents Not Stolen From Defence Ministry, Petit ...

Bowlers Star as Afghanistan Take 2-1 Series Lead Against Ireland

PM Modi's Dyslexia Jibe: Body of Disabled People Expresses Shock

Laxmi’s NTR: Nandamuri’s Family to Move High Court to Stall Ram Go ...

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

Share of foreign investors in Indian public debt down to 3.6 percent, ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Adam Zampa ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.