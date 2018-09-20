App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt wants eco-friendly chemical & petrochemical units: Secy

Replying to a question about government's thought on the highly polluting sector, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P Raghavendra Rao said the government will encourage companies which promotes environment friendly units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The central government Thursday said it wants to promote environment friendly chemicals and petrochemical units.

Replying to a question about government's thought on the highly polluting sector, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P Raghavendra Rao said the government will encourage companies which promotes environment friendly units.

In the city for a roadshow of India Chemicals 2018 to be held on October 4-6 in Mumbai, Rao said the contribution of this sector to India's manufacturing sector could touch 25 per cent in a decade or so from about 10 per cent now.

He said the government was focusing at agro chemicals and petrochemicals sectors.

According to industry estimates, chemicals will turn into a USD 384 billion industry by 2025.

Government wants more chemicals and petrochemicals parks and it was trying to have conducive environment to encourage investment in this sector.

Government was also contemplating to make the Plastic Park and Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region policy more attractive.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #Economy

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.