Govt wants eco-friendly chemical & petrochemical units: Secy

The central government Thursday said it wants to promote environment friendly chemicals and petrochemical units.

Replying to a question about government's thought on the highly polluting sector, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P Raghavendra Rao said the government will encourage companies which promotes environment friendly units.

In the city for a roadshow of India Chemicals 2018 to be held on October 4-6 in Mumbai, Rao said the contribution of this sector to India's manufacturing sector could touch 25 per cent in a decade or so from about 10 per cent now.

He said the government was focusing at agro chemicals and petrochemicals sectors.

According to industry estimates, chemicals will turn into a USD 384 billion industry by 2025.

Government wants more chemicals and petrochemicals parks and it was trying to have conducive environment to encourage investment in this sector.

Government was also contemplating to make the Plastic Park and Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region policy more attractive.