Govt 'walked the talk' carried successful auction of natural resources, including coal: Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the NDA government has conducted transparent auction of natural resources including coal and has "walked the talk".

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said "we conducted transparent auction of natural resources including coal and spectrum. We have walked the talk".

Goyal said this while explaining the steps taken by the government against corruption.

"We have ushered in a new era of transparency. We have given a corruption free government," the minister said while delivering the Budget speech.

The coal mines auction was conducted for the first time by the present NDA government in the year 2015.

The Parliament passed the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Bill 2015 on March 20, 2015.

Under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and Rules made there under, so far 85 coal mines have been successfully allocated.

Of these 85 coal mines, 25 have been allocated through electronic auction and 60 have been allocated to Government Companies through allotment.