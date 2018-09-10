Govt vigilant on rupee fall; taking measures to arrest currency depreciation

Top government ministry officials have regularly been in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are taking necessary steps toward controlling the currency fall, a senior finance ministry government said.

“Markets need not panic about depreciating rupee. There is a wrong impression in the market that government is not worried about falling rupee,” the official said.

“The government, RBI will not shy from taking measures on depreciating rupee,” the official added.

Early on September 10, the rupee hit a record low of Rs 72.67 per dollar but recovered around 30 paise later.

The rupee has fallen more than 13 percent this year, making it the worst performing Asian currency.

Investors have been pulling out of emerging markets, betting on a stronger US economy. Asian currencies fell especially after Turkish Lira tumbled about 28 percent in August and 40 percent year to date after the US decided to double import tariffs on the country's steel and aluminium.

The government may consider opting for overseas borrowing through Non-Resident Indian (NRI) bonds or deposit scheme, the official said adding, steps may be taken to reduce current account deficit.

The official, however, did not spell out specific measures that are being considered.

The rupee’s persistent downward spiral has sparked off speculation that the RBI will implement a fresh set of measures including allowing oil companies to buy dollars through a special window and not in currency markets, a move aimed at easing the persistent pressure on the rupee.

In another method, the RBI can offer to buy bonds from oil firms, giving them dollars or other currencies in return that they can use to purchase crude oil from global markets.

RBI can also decide to make import payments in a staggered manner to prevent a persistent drain on forex reserves.

Higher customs duty on luxury goods and other consumer items generally dampens demand and slows down dollar outflow.

In the current context, the RBI could also use moral suasion to persuade banks and financial institutions to raise cheaper dollar-denominated funds from overseas markets and then lend these to domestic borrowers in the form of rupee loans.

Petrol diesel prices

Amid escalating retail prices of petrol and diesel, the official said the government is yet to take a call on excise duty cut.

“No decision has been taken on cutting excise duty on fuel. State governments should look at cutting VAT (value added tax) on petrol, diesel,” the official said.

Rising oil prices continue to remain a concern, as scaling a fresh high, petrol price in Mumbai crossed Rs 88 per litre, with diesel at Rs 77.32 per litre.