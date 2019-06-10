App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt unlikely to lower corporate tax for large companies, could raise LTCG tax: Report

Lowering the tax rate for large companies will pinch the government and has to be accompanied by strong anti-evasion measures

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The newly-elected government is unlikely to cut the tax rate for large companies and might raise the long-term capital gains (LTCGs) tax, Mint reports.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised to lower the corporate tax rate to 25 percent while presenting the budget for FY16. In his FY17 budget, he cut the rate to 29 percent for small companies with sales up to Rs 5 crore and to 25 percent for new manufacturing companies. The 25 percent tax rate benefit was subsequently extended to companies with sales up to Rs 50 crore in the FY18 budget, which was further enlarged to encompass businesses with Rs 250 crore in sales in his FY19 budget.

LTCG tax on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh from stocks held for over one year is currently at 10 percent. Jaitley had in 2018 re-introduced LTCG tax while presenting the Budget for FY19.

Close

The Budget for 2019-20 will be presented on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government is evaluating ways to boost tax revenue by finding new sources or milking existing ones, the article quoted a source as saying.

Lowering the tax rate for large companies will pinch the government and has to be accompanied by strong anti-evasion measures, a source told the publication, adding: “There is no fiscal space for it at this juncture."

The government had set a corporate tax collection target of Rs 7.6 lakh crore during the interim Budget for FY20.

About 7,000 companies are currently in the 30 percent corporate tax slab, and contribute to the bulk of the tax collection.

An expert panel working on tax reforms is scheduled to submit its report by July-end.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #LTCG

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.