App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt unlikely to exempt GST on masks, ventilators, PPEs as it would lead to blocking of ITC

There have been demands from certain sections to exempt GST on certain items like ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks, test kits and sanitisers that are essential items for treatment of COVID-19 saying that GST exemption on these items would lead to reduction in prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is unlikely to exempt GST on medical items like ventilators, PPEs, masks, test kits and sanitisers, as it would lead to blocked input tax credit (ITC), thereby increasing the cost of manufacturing and increase the price for consumers.

There have been demands from certain sections to exempt GST on certain items like ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks, test kits and sanitisers that are essential items for treatment of COVID-19 saying that GST exemption on these items would lead to reduction in prices.

Currently, GST rate on ventilator is 12 per cent; on mask, it is 5 per cent; on test kits, it is 12 per cent; on sanitiser, it is 18 per cent; and on PPE, it is 5 per cent (costing up to Rs 1,000) and 12 per cent (if the cost is more that Rs 1,000 per piece).

Close

Sources said GST exemption on such items would lead to blocked input tax credit (ITC), thereby increasing the cost of manufacturing and a higher price for consumers.

related news

GST exemption on such items would jeopardise the interest of the industry and would not result in any significant gains to consumer, they said adding that in the past, GST exemption on sanitary napkin has led to similar situation for the domestic manufacturers.

The sources said that while consumers do not gain from GST exemption on these items, the compliance burden would increase for manufacturers as they would be required to maintain separate account of inputs, input services and capital goods used for manufacture of these items. In case, they are not in a position to maintain separate account, they shall be required to reverse the input tax credit on all inputs/ input services used in manufacture of exempted PPE after applying detailed calculations.

Further, exempting these items would lead to blockage of ITC for domestic manufacturer but importers would not suffer any such blockage, the sources added.

Earlier this month, the government exempted basic customs duty and health cess on these items (except sanitiser) till September 30. The sources said that while the elimination of customs duty may have been detrimental to domestic manufacturing, it was done to meet the immediate need of such goods to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, considering that domestic supply may not have been sufficient to meet the increased requirement.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Economy #GST #India #masks #PPE

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.