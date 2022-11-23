Govt unlikely to deviate from fiscal glide path

The Union government will stick to the fiscal glide path and aims to lower the deficit in steady instalments by FY26, an official privy to the discussions told CNBC-TV18 on November 23.

The government has pegged FY23 fiscal deficit at 6.4 percent of gross domestic product and aims to lower it to below 4.5 percent by FY26.

It is aiming at a 60-70 bps reduction in fiscal deficit over next 3 years, the source said adding that the upcoming Union Budget could reiterate the fiscal glide path.

A fiscal deficit is the difference between government's spending and its revenues. The deficit arises when spending is higher than the revenue collected.

The government is confident of meeting the FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent, even as it expects a higher spending in FY23 than initial estimates.