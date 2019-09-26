Govt to take call on relief in income tax at appropriate time: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

The government will take a decision on raising the income tax exemption limit at an appropriate time, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday.

Last week, the government lowered the corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent and there has been a clamour for raising income tax exemption limit to push demand and consumption with a view to fuel economy.

"When the time arises to take a call on it (income tax relief), the government will do so. The government in the past has also increased (the limit) from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In future, whenever the time arises, we will look into the matter," he said here.

With regard to curbs on Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) by the RBI, the minister said the central bank has its own role in the country and it does its job well.

"After considering all aspects they (RBI) will take a decision so that it benefits both customers and the bank," it said.

The central bank on Tuesday put a slew of restrictions on the Mumbai-based lender, creating panic among thousands of depositors.

Major restrictions include capping withdrawal at Rs 1,000 per customer during the six-month period, and banning the bank from extending new loans. The lender has around Rs 11,000 crore of public deposits.

With regard to Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne reiterating that Mehul Choksi may be extradited to India after he exhausts all legal options available with him, Thakur said it is because of the efforts of the Narendra Modi government.