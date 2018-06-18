App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to study ways for boosting pharma export to China

India commerce ministry has commissioned a study on ways to boost the export of pharmaceutical products to China

The commerce ministry has commissioned a study on ways to boost the export of pharmaceutical products to China. The study aims to have a proper understanding of Chinese market and to help the domestic pharma industry to evolve appropriate and focussed strategy for the entry of the Indian generic drugs, the ministry said.

The move assumes significance as China is among the world's most attractive markets for pharmaceuticals and medical products.

"The Department of Commerce in coordination with Embassy of India at Beijing commissioned a study on enhancing Indian exports of pharmaceutical products to China," it said in a statement.

The study examines the healthcare market, pharmaceutical market, distribution system, procurement and bidding process and the regulatory landscape in China, it added.

It also suggests ways to access the Chinese market. China's healthcare sector continues to grow rapidly with spending projected to grow from USD 357 billion in 2011 to USD 1 trillion in 2020, it added.

India wants greater market access in China for its pharma products with a view to bridge the widening trade deficit with the country, which has touched USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #China #Economy #India #The Department of Commerce

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.