Govt to stick to 6.4% fiscal deficit target, taking steps to address high oil prices: Reports

The Centre is committed to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent despite strong global headwinds, reports citing government sources said on July 4.

The Ministry of Finance is confident of achieving the target set at the start of this fiscal, as the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, the sources told news agency PTI.

Officials who are privy to the development reiterated government's commitment to the 6.4 percent fiscal deficit-target while speaking to wire agency ANI, but added that the soaring crude oil prices will push India's import bills.

The current account deficit will be higher if the crude oil prices surge further, they underlined.

This has compelled the government to take steps towards addressing the issue of the rapidly increasing crude prices, the reports added.

Oil prices have been on the boil since the eruption of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the resultant western sanctions imposed on the latter. The prices had soared to above $120 per barrel, but have relatively reduced since then. Brent crude futures traded at $111.27 per barrel earlier today.

The government, according to the sources who spoke to PTI, is taking steps to deal with the spiraling crude oil prices in the international market.

India is, notably, 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier.

The increasing crude rates, combined with the surge in other commodity prices, has led to inflationary pressures across the world.

The US Federal Reserve raised the key interest rate by 75 bps in mid-June, the highest since 1994, as the country is batting the most severe inflation since 1980. The retail inflation during May had climbed to 8.6 percent.

In India, the retail inflation climbed to 7.4 percent in May, which was followed by the Reserve Bank of India's decision to raise the short-rates by 50 bps to 4.90 percent in the monetary policy committee meeting held in June.

(With PTI inputs)