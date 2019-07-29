App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to sell 4 dated securities worth Rs 17,000 cr on August 2

"Subject to the limit of Rs 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, Government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the (four) security," the RBI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government will auction four dated securities worth Rs 17,000 crore on August 2 in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) platform, a move that will suck out liquidity from the financial system.

"Subject to the limit of Rs 17,000 crore, being total notified amount, Government of India will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the (four) security," the RBI said in a statement.

The auction will be price-based using multiple price method.

Close

The RBI said both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on E-Kuber system on August 2, 2019.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.