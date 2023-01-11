 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to seek bids to set up green hydrogen plants by May: Report

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

The government will by May invite bids for subsidies for setting up green-hydrogen manufacturing and utilisation hubs, fertiliser and steel plants based on the fuel, and factories for making electrolysers, two government sources told Reuters.

The bidding process is part of a first phase of a $2 billion incentive plan announced last week to boost use of green hydrogen to cut emissions and make India a major exporter in the field.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen made with renewable energy. The plan aims at using it in fertiliser and steel production in place of hydrogen made with fossil fuels, blending it into urban gas supply gas and promoting its use in transportation.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy did not respond to a query sent by Reuters.

Establishing electrolyser factories and hubs for making and using green hydrogen could attract interest from such big companies such as Reliance Group and Adani Group, which have already committed billions of dollars to green-hydrogen activities. Electrolysers are devices for making hydrogen.

The government will call witin three to four months for competitive bids for establishing two green hydrogen hubs, two government sources, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.