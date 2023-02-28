 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to release second advance GDP estimate for 2022-23 today

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

The ministry will also release the revised estimate of economic growth for 2021-22 which was estimated at 8.7 per cent in May last year.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the second advance estimate of the Gross Domestic Product for 2022-23 along with December quarter data on Tuesday evening.

As per the first advance estimates released last month, the GDP growth was pegged at 7 per cent for 2022-23.

The data assumes significance since in December 2022, the Reserve Bank of India lowered the country's GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal. It was cut from the earlier projection of 7 per cent.