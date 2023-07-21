Government to extend export benefits to e-commerce couriers: Vivek Johri, CBIC, Chairman

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri

The government may extend all export benefits, including the duty drawback scheme and Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) facility to e-commerce exports made via the courier mode. This will aid MSME exporters, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) Chairman, Vivek Johri has said.

“For e-commerce, (there is) one more initiative we are planning on the customs side, which will help MSME exporters in a big way. We are looking at how we can improve the courier portal, which is completely digitised, to enable disbursal of export benefits. We have started working on it, thinking about the best way to do it,” Johri told Moneycontrol.

According to the foreign trade policy, India’s e-commerce export is estimated to reach $ 200 billion - $300 billion by 2030. E-commerce exports are orders placed and processed online from customers located in foreign countries.

Many businesses are increasingly looking at e-commerce exports as an alternative to increase their business. Currently, export of goods using a courier does not get export benefits of RoDTEP, duty drawback and Rebate of State & Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), he said.

RoDTEP is based on the globally accepted principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, and taxes and levies borne on the exported products should be either exempted or remitted to exporters. The scheme refunds the embedded central, state and local taxes to exporters. The rebate, implemented in 2021, is issued as a transferable electronic scrip by CBIC.

RoSCTL is a scheme on export of garments and made-ups under which rebate is provided for embedded state and central taxes to exporters in form of duty credit scrips.

The duty drawback scheme rebates the incidence of customs and central excise duties, which are charged on imports when these are used as inputs for goods to be exported.

CBIC has already tied up with the postal department for the One District-One Product scheme for 100 districts. Under this, small exporters can hand over their export parcels to the nearest post office – regardless of where they are. The postal department will then ensure its movement to a foreign post office where all the customs and other regulatory checks will be done, after which the parcel is exported. This is another way of helping e-commerce firms, Johri says.

In the new foreign trade policy released earlier this year, the value limit for exports through courier service was increased to Rs 10 lakh per consignment from Rs 5 lakh previously.

For domestic e-commerce, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has announced that sellers below the threshold will be able to supply to operators such as Amazon and Flipkart without registration for intra-state supply starting October 1.

The threshold for aggregate yearly sales is Rs 40 lakh for sellers generally. For sellers from states in the special category under GST - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim – the threshold is Rs 20 lakh.

“We have received some more suggestions under GST for ecommerce, and will work on those,” he added.