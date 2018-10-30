App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to promote education sector to increase services' share in GDP: Suresh Prabhu

In February, the Union Cabinet had decided to give focused attention to 12 champion service sectors and mandated the identified nodal ministries and departments to formulate sectoral action plans under the dedicated fund of Rs 5,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government will work on promoting the growth of the education sector to help increase the share of overall service sector in the country's economy, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

He said that the services sector currently contributes about two-third in India's gross domestic product (GDP).

"We want to increase the share of the sector in the economy, and education is an important sector in this, and we will promote it," he said while speaking at the Higher Education Summit 2018 here.

He said that the government was working with different universities and institutions in this regard.

related news

He added that as employment generation is a major challenge, promoting growth of services sector would help dealing with the issue.

In February, the Union Cabinet had decided to give focused attention to 12 champion service sectors and mandated the identified nodal ministries and departments to formulate sectoral action plans under the dedicated fund of Rs 5,000 crore.

The 12 champion service sectors includes IT, tourism and hospitality, transport, accounting, audio visual, legal, education and environment.

Prabhu also said that the educational institutes have to keep in mind the emerging challenges being faced by industries and introduce modern technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and big data.

Speaking at the summit, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Sudhanshu Pandey said that there was a need for increase integration and collaboration between industry and universities.

Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said that there is a need to focus on issues like quality, research, employability and internationalisation of institutes.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:55 pm

tags #Economy #education sector #GDP #India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.