Govt to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package: Report
The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.
Reuters
May 25, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The discussions were at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement was decided, the report added.