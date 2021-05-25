MARKET NEWS

Govt to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package: Report

The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters
May 25, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions were at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement was decided, the report added.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India
first published: May 25, 2021 12:09 pm

