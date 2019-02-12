Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to organise outreach programme for Textile MSMEs on February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 100 days programme for support and outreach to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on November 2, last year, identifying 100 districts in various sectors across the country.

A major outreach programme for MSMEs in the textiles sector will be held here on February 13 to help stakeholders avail the support under 100 days programme announced by the Prime Minister.

Under the support and outreach 100 days programme, various activities have been undertaken in identified districts for creating synergy for MSMEs in textile sector like holding camps for Mudra loan in collaboration with local bank, enrolment of beneficiaries on 'e-dhaga', distribution of tool kits to beneficiaries, registration and distribution of Pehchancard to artisans and weavers, quality certification and social security.

Amongst these, 39 districts were identified for textiles sector - 12 for handloom, 19 for handicraft and eight for powerloom.

"The MSME focused outreach programme will give a boost to the man made fiber (MMF) textile manufacturing units in textile hubs like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

It said the initiatives taken under the MSME outreach programme will provide a much-needed fillip and encouragement to the MSME sector which contributes significantly to the textiles exports.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Economy #government #MSME #Narendra Modi #Textile

