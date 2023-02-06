English
    Govt to meet fiscal target in coming year, capex a longer shot: Poll

    Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has broadly stuck to its borrowing targets but has come under sharp criticism for not creating enough jobs, especially for young people.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

    The Indian government will meet its deficit target for the coming fiscal year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who were split on whether New Delhi would undertake all the capital spending it is planning, the most ever.

    Of 39 economists who responded, 34 said the government could achieve Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's borrowing target for the 2023/24 fiscal year, 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP). That would be down from an expected 6.4% in the current fiscal year, ending on March 31.

    A key government objective is to bring the deficit down to 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26. Respondents were evenly split on whether it would succeed.